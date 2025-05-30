A new rumor claims that Nintendo is looking at male actor Hunter Schafer to play Princess Zelda in its The Legend of Zelda film.

This latest rumor comes from scooper Daniel Richtman with ScreenTime reporting, “Hunter Schafer is reportedly being eyed to play Princess Zelda in the live-action ‘LEGEND OF ZELDA’ film via DanielRPK.”

READ: Rumor: James Gunn's 'Superman' Significantly Altered After Test Screenings

Schafer is a man who pretends to be a woman. He’s appeared in HBO’s Euphoria show as well as the most recent The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes film. He’s expected to play a part in the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 TV mini series.

The actor made headlines in February after he melted down after the United States government identified him as male on his passport. He said, “I don’t give a f**k that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness. However, it does make life a little harder.”

From there, Schafer declared, “This is getting very long, but I just want to say trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that. And f**k this administration.”

Next, he acknowledged, “I don’t really have an answer about what to do about this, but I feel it was important to share. This is real.”

The Legend of Zelda film is being produced by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, Sony Pictures, and Arad Productions Chairman Avi Arad.

The script is being written by Derek Connolly. Connolly is credited with work on Kong: Skull Island, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball directing.

Ball spoke to Variety about the opportunity back in December 2023 revealing he envisions it as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

“It’s going to be awesome,” Ball continued. “My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that’s untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We’re not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special.”

READ: Lionsgate Bans "Critical Social Sentiment" For 'Ballerina' Until June 4th, But Encourages "Enthusiasm" Beginning On May 22nd

The movie was originally announced by series creator Miyamoto. He said, “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The film is expected to arrive in theaters on March 26, 2027.

What do you make of this rumor?

NEXT: Keanu Reeves Reportedly Not Happy With Scripts For 'Constantine' Sequel