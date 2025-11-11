A new rumor claims that Paramount keeps a list of talent that it black lists because they are “overtly antisemitic,” “xenophobic,” and “homophobic.”

This rumor comes from Variety’s Tatiana Siegel, Brent Lang, and Matt Donnelly. The trio claim, “Sources say Paramount maintains a list of talent it will not work with because they are deemed to be ‘overtly antisemitic’ as well as ‘xenophobic’ and ‘homophobic.’”

However, the report also stated that separate sources claimed the company does not have an actual list, but rather the company’s executive and management team “shares a set of values and has no desire to work with anyone who expresses hate in public and damaging ways.”

While it’s unclear whether or not this black list actually exists given the conflicting rumors from the various sources, Paramount has committed itself to inclusion. The company’s website states, “We believe that to be the best creators and storytellers, our company must reflect the many audiences and communities we serve around the world.”

Furthermore, the company states, “Inclusion is a shared journey that starts at the top with our leadership team and Board of Directors. With transparency and accountability as key requirements governing the way we operate, these leaders drive the programs and initiatives that carry our commitment forward.”

Regarding its content, the company shares, “As a pioneer in content that appeals to diverse global audiences we seek to reflect inclusion within our content and behind the scenes. Our suite of talent initiatives develops and sustains a pipeline of creators with diverse experiences and authentic voices. We also work to amplify the voices of all communities and condemn all forms of hate.”

