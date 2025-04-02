Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was tasked with developing a Tomb Raider series at Amazon MGM Studios is rumored to have not produced a script for the series in nearly a year since it was announced.

This latest rumor comes from Matthew Belloni at Puck who shared on X, “Amazon has devoted tens of millions of dollars and 2 writers rooms to a TOMB RAIDER show from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and there's still no script.”

In his write-up, Belloni claims that former Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke brought on Waller-Bridge with a $20 million-a-year deal back in 2019 and then renewed it three years later despite Waller-Bridge not producing anything.

Back in 2019, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva reported that Waller-Bridge had signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios and the deal was supposed to be for three years. At the time, no financial details were shared.

Waller-Bridge said at the time, “I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going.”

After three years, she still had not gotten going, but Deadline reported in 2023 that Salke and Amazon extended her overall deal and indicated she was supposed to adapt Claudia Lux’s Sign Here novel.

Despite not producing any of this, Belloni reported earlier this week that Amazon renegotiated its deal with Waller-Bridge “to a nonexclusive first look deal… for significantly less money.”

The Tomb Raider series was originally announced back in May 2024 with a press release stating, “Today, at its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.”

It added, “The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Waller-Bridge commented on the announcement at the time, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.”

She added, “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

By August, a report from Lesley Goldberg at Puck indicated the show was on rocky ground. Goldberg noted, “Amazon is now searching for a star to play Lara Croft in a live-action Tomb Raider series written by Waller-Bridge that has many insiders placing bets on whether it will ever come to fruition.”

One insider allegedly told the outlet, “That’s a deal for saving face.”

However, Salke attempted to tame the rumors by telling Variety in October, “Tomb Raider is really exciting and Phoebe is well into it and working in close partnership with [Tomb Raider general manager] Dallas Dickinson and the game producers, and it’s going to be very exciting.”

However, she concluded, “But I don’t have any [new updates].”

Waller-Bridge not producing a script for Tomb Raider might be a blessing in disguise for Amazon despite allegedly spending tens of millions of dollars on it. The company might have lost even more money if it went into production on the series and produced more of the same garbage such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time.

Amazon can now reassess this project and possibly take the advice of Amazon Studios founder Roy Price who recently called for Amazon to redevelop all projects that were tainted with Salke’s attitude and ideology, “All these shows are being developed (or redeveloped) from scratch.”

