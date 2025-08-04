Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

I agree he's not a psycho, but this is the argument that was applied to him by other superheroes in crossovers since he rolled out in... wasn't it Amazing Spiderman?

So the perception through superheroes would be the same. Punisher was essentially the "do what is right" when it comes to being squeamish about "right."

Does a criminal deserve to live so he can escape and kill more innocents later? YES! (goes the typical comic book superhero) The most desperate, cold-blooded psychopathic murderers and serial killers should never be killed.

I always detested this counter-intuitive lack of ethics.

And I won't apologize for being a death penalty adherent and a Christian at the same time. I forgive them; now pull the lever and let's watch them hang.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture