A new rumor claims that Queer screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes to pen Denis Villeneuve’s new James Bond movie.

Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel reports that “sources” tell him that Kuritzkes “is currently on the shortlist to write the script for Bond 26.”

Alongside writing Queer, he also penned Challengers. Additionally, he’s worked on the DC Studios script for Sgt. Rock as well as an adaptation of Don Winslow’s City on Fire novel.

Last month it was revealed that Amazon MGM Studios and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman chose Denis Villeneuve to direct the next James Bond film.

Villeneuve said at the time, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

“I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust,” he added.

Amazon MGM Studios Head Mike Hopkins also stated, “We are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself. From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ to ‘Arrival’ to the ‘Dune’ films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

Pascal and Heyman also shared a joint statement, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Villeneuve’s promise to honor the tradition of the franchise was previously promised by Amazon MGM Studios head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical Courtenay Valenti during an appearance at CinemaCon. She said, “We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.”

“They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership,” she added. “Thank you, Amy and David!”

No details have been shared on what the plot or story for the film will be.

What do you make of Kuritzkes being tapped to pen the new James Bond film?

