A new rumor claims that Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

This rumor comes from David Caballero at GameReactor, who reports that “sources close to Rockstar” inform him that Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only going to arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2, but is likely to do so “later this year.”

Furthermore, he shares that this Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will feature “an update to the game for current-gen hardware … that brings the graphic and performance of Red Dead Redemption 2 up to date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

If Red Dead Redemption 2 does arrive for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year it joins a list of AAA games that will arrive on the hardware this year that includes Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Street Fighter VI, Hogwarts Legacy, Madden NFL 26, Fortnite, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, Borderlands 4, The Duskbloods, and others.

What do you make of Red Dead Redemption 2 potentially arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year?

