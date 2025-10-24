The BBC has been assuring fans that everything with Doctor Who is fine for a long time, even though every marker points to the contrary. Now, as the direction for the show still remains a mystery, a Doctor Who insider tells Fandom Pulse that Russell T. Davies will be stepping down with an announcement coming in the next few months.

Ever since Russell T. Davies returned as showrunner for Doctor Who, the show has had more than its share of controversies and poor ratings. The 60th Anniversary Specials posted the lowest ratings in the show’s history for specials despite bringing back David Tennant, only to be outdone by Ncuti Gatwa, who consistently garnered low ratings spots with his short two-season run on the show.

Throughout this time, even before Gatwa’s episodes aired, Doctor Who fans heard about turmoil on the set and with the executives. Disney had put a sizeable investment into the show, and they were not happy with the returns from the get-go. Rumors swirled at the beginning of the run that Gatwa and his companion Millie Gibson would be exiting the show in the immediate future, which even led to producer Jane Tranter commenting on Fandom Pulse to both lie about recent ratings and about the contract, which we can only assume she meant he had an option to that point since we know now he exited after season 2.