A new rumor alleges that Scarlett Johansson will play Bruce Wayne’s love interest turned villain in The Batman Part II.

Nexus Point News originally reported the rumor with Matthew W. writing, “Sources tell Nexus Point News that Scarlett Johansson is in talks to join The Batman - Part II. Details on who Johansson would potentially portray are being kept under wraps, but the role may be a new love interest to Bruce Wayne.”

Following the original report from Nexus Point News, Giant Freakin Robot also shared that director Matt Reeves was looking at Johansson for a role in the film. However, the outlet reported, “No deal is in place, and no formal offer is believed to have been made yet. At this stage, the project is still in development, and casting conversations are ongoing; however, Johansson’s name is a real possibility, not a speculative fan suggestion.”

As for what role she might play, it claimed, “the part being discussed is described as significant rather than a brief or superficial appearance.”

Following both of these reports, Deadline also indicated that its sources shared with them that “Johansson is in final negotiations with the studio and director Matt Reeves for one of the new roles in The Batman Part II.” It provided no details on who Johansson might play.

Next, Jeff Sneider claimed that Johansson is indeed in talks for the film and that “she could very well be playing Bruce’s new love interest, but I hear the role will ultimately be revealed as villainous in nature. ScarJo has played the hero a lot & she’s ready to break bad.”

There’s obviously a number of characters this could be. Probably the most obvious at the top of the list would be Poison Ivy given Reeves already has a Catwoman played by Zoë Kravitz and Christopher Nolan used Talia al Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises.

However, other options include Jezebel Jet and Nocturna. Jezebel Jet was introduced as part of the Batman R.I.P arc as a supermodel and Bruce Wayne’s girlfriend. However, it was later revealed she was a high ranking member of the Black Glove and was working to psychologically destroy Batman.

As for Nocturna, she played a role in the comics in the 1980s where she was a serious love interest and even becomes his fiancée at one point. However, she has a vampiric condition and returns to crime and becomes a regular antagonist.

