Rumor: Sony Developing 'Starship Troopers' Remake
A new rumor alleges that Sony Pictures is developing a remake of Starship Troopers.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
According to Frank Palmer at ScreenGeek, “Sony has plans to produce a remake of the 1997 film Starship Troopers, itself based on the 1959 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.