Geroge R.R. Martin pushed an update on his blog, which set the internet on fire because of his passive-aggressive talks to fans this week, but a publishing industry insider has told Fandom Pulse The Winds Of Winter was finished and turned in back in 2016.

Epic fantasy fans have all but given up on getting the end of A Song Of Ice And Fire, George R.R. Martin’s epic which sprawled out of control with too many perspective characters where the author wrote himself into a corner. On top of it, Martin himself seems to have completely given up on it and published a very angry rant at fan reaction on his blog this week.

However, an insider told Fandom Pulse the thirteen-years-late book actually was finished in 2016 during the filming of season 6 of A Game Of Thrones. The insider, who we confirmed worked in the publishing industry at big companies, said that they have spoken with editors at both Spectra and Voyager, who are Martin’s publishers in the United Kingdom and the United States, to confirm this, with both having a similar story.

According to the source, Martin was forced by Warner Bros. to give HBO producers D. B. Weiss and David Benioff the ending to the show as early as season 4’s pre-production, which they needed to be able to foreshadow and work on the ending for the TV show iteration.