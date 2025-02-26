Rumor: Warner Bros. Fires Employees Who Disagree With Transgender Ideology
A new rumor alleges that Warner Bros. fires employees who disagree with transgender ideology.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared on X, “I was speaking with a WB dev just a few weeks ago. He was …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.