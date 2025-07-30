Glen Powell, who plays Ben Richards in a rebooted Running Man film from director Edgar Wright, explains why he doesn’t identify with character characters that have superpowers.

Powell told Empire, “I just don’t identify with people with superpowers for the most part.”

As for why, he said, “I like the ordinary guy against extraordinary odds. The entire world is hunting this man, trying to kill him. Can he survive? Can he save his family? That’s a great, simple story.”

The actor also shared why he decided to pass on starring in Jurassic World Rebirth, “Sometimes you’ve got to close your eyes and put yourself in that movie, and you’re like, ‘No, I would not be good in this movie. There’s somebody better that’s gonna breathe more life into this, or can do a better job than I can.’ And you just have to be realistic about that. Sometimes you put yourself out of a job, but that’s okay.”

In Wright’s Running Man film, Running Man is a highly popular reality TV show where contestants are challenged to survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins and everything is film to a bloodthirsty public. Richards becomes the latest Runner in order to save his sick daughter as a last resort.

As he survives in the early days he becomes an unexpected fan favorite, but also becomes a threat to the system. He will have to outwit and outlast the Hunters as well as the bloodthirsty public that will eventually turn on him in hopes that he will fail.

