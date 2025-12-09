Russell Crowe was not entertained by Gladiator 2 from director Ridley Scott and specifically noted how the film lacked a “moral core,” something he and the original Gladiator team fought to include in the first film.

In an interview on triple j, Crowe shared, “I think the recent sequel that, you know, we don’t have to name out loud, is a really unfortunate example of even the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made the first one special.”

“It wasn’t the pomp. It wasn’t the circumstance. It wasn’t the action,” he continued. “It was the moral core.”

He then shared how he and the team on the first Gladiator fought daily to protect the moral core of the film, “The thing is there was a daily on that set. It was a daily fight to keep that moral core of the character. The amount of times they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus is like, ‘You’re taking away his power.’”

In Gladiator II it is revealed that Maximus has an affair with Lucilla and the two had a child named Lucius, who is the main character of the film.

Crowe commented on this, “But what are you talking about? So you’re saying at the same time he had this relationship with his wife, he was [expletive] this other girl? What are you talking about? It’s crazy.”

This is not the first time Crowe has made such comments. Back in June 2024, he informed Kyle Meredith that he was uncomfortable with what the studio was planning for the character of Maximus, “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, [my character is] dead and I have no say in what gets done. But a couple of the things I’ve heard, I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character.’ But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six foot under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Despite Crowe’s criticism, it appears a third film will be made. Ridley Scott shared with The Guardian in August, “Gladiator is in process right now.”

As for what the film will entail, Scott previously shared, “The ending of “Gladiator II” is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone ending up with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘What now, Father, what do I do? “So the next [movie] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”

