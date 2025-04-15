Russell T. Davies admits his lazy problems with writing current Doctor Who in a new interview as he stated, “I absolutely believe in putting the modern world into every drama I ever write,” which means viewers can expect Nctui Gatwa season 2 to delve even more into extreme leftist politics.

Over the weekend, season 2 of Doctor Who in the Disney+ erra premiered with “The Robot Revolution,” taking lazy modern concepts such as “AI Generator” and “Planet of the Incels” to read like some activist on Reddit wrote the episode rather than a professional science fiction writer. The result was the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history, as the episode garnered only 2 million viewers.

While the first season of the Nucti Gatwa run posted ratings that flirted with this number, Doctor Who is possibly going to dip below those numbers for the first time. It’s all because of the rampant identity politics and ham-fisted messaging that’s making the show impossible to watch for normal people.

Russell T. Davies admitted he’s doing such intentionally in a recent interview with Parade, saying, “ I absolutely believe in putting the modern world into every drama I ever write. If I was writing a Dickens adaptation. I have put Shakespeare on screen. I've done a version of A Midsummer Night's Dream for BBC One, and it was absolutely redolent of the present day. It was strangely about the rise of fascism, which I can't think how that plays in the modern venue at all.”



“And so it's it's something I don't even need to think about,” he continued. “It's how I live, it's how I breathe. It's the only way I can exist. It's what I think writing is for. So now, in 2025, when we have a robot story, Doctor Who's been having robot stories since 1963. But now, with your robot story, it would be fallacious and mendacious if you didn't use the letters AI in there because that's what we're talking about. That's going to take all our jobs away. That's going to change the shape of our society. That might lead to enormous riches in the future. Who knows the way AI is going to go? So you have to do that. I don't even have to think about that. I sit here typing, and that just flows out of my fingers and goes onto the keyboard and onto the screen. It's a completely natural way to work. And I'm suspicious of writers who don't write like that. I don't know how they do it.”

When asked if he’ll be continuing the show, he vaguely refers to later seasons but leaves doubt as to whether it will come to fruition, saying, “We'll always look ahead to the future if we get the chance to keep running. I've got ideas. ‘I think I'll do that near [Season] 4 or 5.’ And that's always the way I've worked on things. So yes, I could promise you amazing stuff at the end of Season 4. There are things we've already mentioned that are going to bear fruit a long time into the future. So that's just the fun of it. That's the fun of Doctor Who. But, to say again, it's the pit stops along the way”

It comes as no surprise that Davies is lifting plots directly from modern culture and not even trying to file the serial numbers off. Given the current ratings, they’re not likely to get the chance to keep running, but Russell T. Davies is going to continue on this same track that’s making the show a failure.

