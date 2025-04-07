Doctor Who is returning for its second season with the gay, black Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in just a few days, and Russell T. Davies has revealed he wants to race and sex swap The Master in a new interview.

Since Russell T. Davies has returned as showrunner for Doctor Who, he’s turned the show into a nightmare of identity politics. His propensity for race and gender swaps are farcical with how much he’s done in his short span of a return.

Aside from the obvious turning of The Doctor into a black, gay man with Ncuti Gatwa, his 60th Anniversary Specials with David Tennant’s brief return featured a character “Rose” who was a black, transgender man pretending to be a woman. Him and Donna Noble lectured the Doctor as being a “male presenting Timelord,” in some of the cringiest moments of the show.

On top of this, Davies brought in an Indian actor to play the historical figure Sir Isaac Newton in an insult to British audiences.

The entire episode “Bubble and Dot” was meant to be a critique of white culture, with Gatwa crying as the white people involved were too racist to accept his help at the end of the show, leaving a sullying political mark on what was one of the better episodes of the first season up until that point.

It was announced that Varada Sethu would be replacing Millie Gibson as a companion for season 2, another Indian swap for white within the show in what appears to be a borderline fetish for Davies at this juncture. Sethu has also stated she wouldn’t be like a traditional companion, a person being rescued by the Doctor, but would be more a “partnership on equal footing,” according to a recent interview.

The show's ratings have been poor as a result of all of these changes, with audiences tuning out because Davies and his cronies flirted with obvious anti-white and anti-British culture. Season 1 had some of the lowest-rated Doctor Who episodes of all time, and the latest Christmas Special had the lowest ratings of any Christmas Special to date.

Rumors have been swirling that before season 2 is released, they’re going to be canceling the show, but Russell T. Davies is already speculating of further race and gender swaps he can do in the future, starting with The Master.

He told Games Radar who he’d be interested in having on the show, “I simply worship Viola Davis, one of the greatest actors in the world, we should be so lucky we should have that money. She just brings quality, depth, and surprise. Every time I see her she does something surprising, which is a very Doctor Who quality. She'd get it. I say this hoping that you print it, then her agent will read it and say, 'yes, you can have Viola for absolutely no money, she will come to Cardiff for free.’”

And he verified he wanted her as The Master, "I think she'd probably be the next Master. You're not going to waste Viola Davis being nice in the corner. You're going to have her standing there saying 'Doctor, you are dead'. Please, make it happen, we have put that into the universe."

The Master is The Doctor’s Timelord nemesis, having been portrayed as a white man in every iteration to date. But as Doctor Who has pushed more into identity politics, having The Doctor regenerate as both a woman and now as a black man, it seems all bets are off for how they may cast these characters in the future.

What do you think of Russell T. Davies trying to get Viola Davis in as The Master for Doctor Who? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream sci-fi with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: Doctor Who Star Varada Sethu Embraces The Term "Doctor Woke" And Claims It Means They're "Doing The Right Thing"