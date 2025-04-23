The latest episode of Doctor Who did something bizarre, in that it referenced a hashtag used by Nerdrotic to criticize the current iteration of the show, #RIPDoctorWho, showing Russell T. Davies pays attention to his critics, even though he recently gave an interview saying he doesn’t have time for it.

The latest episode of Doctor who, “Lux,” featured a fourth-wall breaking sequence where Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor became trapped in film in a cinema due to some magical entity. He started pushing his way through film cells, quite literally, when eventually the scenario had him and his companion Belinda, played by Varada Sethu, jump out of a TV and meet with Doctor Who fans watching the show.

To make it clear, it had the Doctor Who logo on the TV set, presenting a meta-commentary scene on fandom and Doctor Who in general.

This kind of device has been done many times before, and critics of modern Doctor Who have noted that Russell T. Davies has been lifting a lot of his plot ideas from other media, in the first season making episodes that were almost direct knock offs of Black Mirror and Bridgerton for example. This year, he’s even stated that he’s doing Eurovision for an episode which promises to be some of the most cringe-worthy content yet.

While the breaking of the fourth wall “we know it’s a TV show” has been done before and can be seen as a shark jumping moment, this was one of the humorous points in the show that actually worked pretty well because of self-deprecating humor that acknowledged the show isn’t as good as it is in the past.

Ncuti Gatwa starts asking the fans about their favorite adventure of his, to which they unanimously say, “Blink,” which is revered as one of the best episodes of the modern era, written by Stephan Moffatt and not Davies. Gatwa asks them about his goblin adventure and more episodes from the first season of his tenure, and the fans all shake their heads and tell him no, which is interesting because it’s acknowledging that fans do not like the current era of Doctor Who.

But the acknowledgement goes further as one of the fans mentions she knows how the story ends for the current episode, it’s already been spoiled. At which point she says under her breath, “Hashtag R.I.P. Doctor Who.”