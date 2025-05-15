The cities of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho defied their respective state laws by adopting alternative pride flags as official city flags.

Earlier this year Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill banning all flags on government property except the United States flag, the official flag of the governmental entity, official flags of any state in the United States, flags of the various military branches, flags for Indian tribes, the POW/MIA flag, flags of foreign countries to commemorate special occasions, and official flags of Idaho colleges, universities, and public schools.

In Utah, the legislature passed a similar bill that “prohibits a government entity or employee of a government entity from displaying a flag in or on the grounds of government property except certain exempted flags.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the city council subverted the spirit of the bill by adopting three new Pride flags as the city’s official flags. A press release from the city made it clear the flags were for Juneteenth, the city’s LGBTQIA residents, and “transgender” residents.

“Our City flags are powerful symbols representing Salt Lake City’s values,” said Mendenhall. “I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion—leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together.”

She also said, “I know that the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion are not only right and just, but they are fundamental to America. … They represent our American values sown in color and cloth.”

“Like other civic symbols, these flags reflect our shared humanity and the values that help everyone feel they belong—no matter their background, orientation or beliefs,” said Salt Lake City Council Chair Chris Wharton. “While the state has restricted which flags public buildings can fly, I’m glad we can still uphold our community’s values within the law.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean announced in a May 6 Boise City Council meeting that the city had adopted three new flags as official flags including a LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

She said, “On April 28 I signed an official proclamation that retroactively established three flags as official Boise flags: the blue flag, the one we love, with the monochrome image of the Capitol building and the words ‘Boise, City of Trees’; the rainbow flag, commonly referred to as a Pride flag, and the flag that represents and gives voice to the fact that we are a welcoming city; and a flag representing National Donate Life Month.”

“We are changing the system because we must,” she added. “Because in order for us to continue to use the story and remind all of us as a city of who we are and to give voice to those values we must change the system.”

McLean also stated that this action “demonstrated who we are, the values we hold, our commitment to those seen and unseen.”

Boise City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton also stated, “That flag has been flying here for 10 years and that’s not going to change today. That’s not going to change tomorrow. This is always going to be a city that is safe and welcoming and amazing and tries to take care of every single person that lives in it.”

