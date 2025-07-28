San Diego Comic-Con Hosted A Child-Grooming Book Signing Featuring IDW Publishing Editor Heather Antos
The LGBTQ propagandists have always attempted to push their disordered lifestyles on children, and at San Diego Comic-Con, Heather Antos inadvertently created a mask-off moment where she did a signing of a comic anthology based on grooming at the PRISM LGBTQ Booth, showing they’re proud of bringing children into their sex cultist lifestyles.
