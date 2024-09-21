Sargon Of Akkad Lays The Smackdown On Woke Warhammer 40K Influencer Who Attacked Space Marine 2 Fans
Warhammer 40K fans have had a rough year, and the influencers Games Workshop promotes are people who hate war gamers. Sargon of Akkad knows better.
Several woke influencers use Warhammer 40K to gain themselves personal clout within the war gaming space by amplifying the DEI messages of Games Workshop and attacking real fans of the game and setting. None have been worse in this regard than X, who recently went a line too far and got smacked down by Sargon of Akkad.
Games Workshop embroiled itself in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.