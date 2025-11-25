Scarlett Johansson will star in a new film set in The Exorcist universe that is being described as “fresh, bold, and terrifying” by writer and director Mike Flanagan.

The film is being developed by Blumhouse and Universal with Flanagan writing and directing.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe. Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting,” said Flanagan in May 2024 when the film was announced.

Jason Blum also said at the time of the film’s announcement, “Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

The original The Exorcist film adapted the novel written by William Peter Blatty that tells the story of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil who has become possessed by the demon Pazuzu. Two Catholic priests, Father Karras and Father Merrin are called in to battle the evil presence.

Flanagan’s filmography includes Doctor Sleep, The Life of Chuck, Hush, and Before I Wake.

