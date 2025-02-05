Warhorse Studios director Daniel Vavra went unhinged last night, attacking me personally because of criticism of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II being gay. Lashing out at critics, running to mainstream outlets, it smells pretty bad over there for the Embracer Group-owned studio. We won’t be intimidated by corporate goons and will keep telling the truth abo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.