This week, we saw Worldcon shooting itself in the foot once again as it banned literary agent Leslie Varney for no stated reason. The con chair, Kathy Bond, wrote a corporate-speak email to Varney on the topic that simply told her she would be out. Now, we’re seeing that those in the sci-fi publishing “in club” are advocating for Worldcon and other establishments to become more insular, going so far as to say that they are glad there’s a ban-first policy in place and that giving a reason shouldn’t matter.

Worldcon has been a trainwreck in recent years. After a disgusting display at the Hugo Awards in 2016 where homosexual activist David Gerrold made wooden statues that looked like anuses to give out to people who had been duly nominated, and at the same time the awards gatekeepers decided to give no awards rather than allow people outside their extremist club to win Hugo Awards, the convention died in the interest of many normal people who enjoy science fiction. It’s never been the same since then.

In early 2018, Worldcon banned the author of this blog under false pretenses calling me a “racist bully” on their website and social media. Much like in 2016, a radical leftist homosexual activist was to blame. Kevin Roche, the chair of the convention clearly had a personal animus and couldn’t allow me to simply enjoy a convention as a professional science fiction writer. He thought he could libel without repercussions because the culture had been so dominated by leftist extremists at that time, but he was very wrong.

With the help of ace attorney Peter Sean Bradley, I sued Worldcon and it cost them more than $130,000 to fight the lawsuit they eventually lost, having to pay me for libel and write an apology for calling me a racist that they publicly posted as a settlement.

If you thought that would end Worldcon’s troubles and insane activism, if they learned an expensive lesson for treating people in an inhuman manner because of their extremist politics, you would be mistaken. As the convention's notoriety dwindled, it became worse.