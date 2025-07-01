Science Fiction writer John Scalzi loves to make causes about himself, and as Pride Month ended, he made sure that Tor Books readers knew that he was on top of it.

John Scalzi has been turning his science fiction into fetish works for a long time to virtue signal to the LGBTQ+ community. His Interdependency series is infamous for its BDSM scenes of lesbian fetish to push the work into something unreadable to the normal reader.

However, it gets worse over on BlueSky, where he gets to ramble in his echo chamber about how virtuous he is.

He spent the last day of June, Pride Month, making sure his fans knew they should clap for him. He posted, “As Pride Month comes to its annual conclusion, I've gone ahead and made some supplementary donations to @translifeline.org and Transgender Law Center, because now is certainly the time for that, isn't it. The world (and my personal world) is better for the trans folks who are in it. Simple as that.”

He further virtue signaled to another fan of his who appears to be a man pretending to be a woman, saying, “Oh, sure. To be clear, trans folks don't need to make my or anyone else's world better in order to be afforded the same human rights and dignity that everyone should be afforded. It's not a means test. You're supposed to have rights as a baseline. That my world is better with them in it is a bonus.”

But not to stop there, John Scalzi had to take one of God’s covenants with mankind and ensure he drilled in the fact that the degenerates in the pride movement have co-opted what is a beautiful force of nature and God’s promise to humanity to never flood the Earth again.

He posted a picture of a rainbow, and made the insulting gesture, “Oh, and a rainbow, on the last day of Pride Month, even. Take one's good signs where one may, I say.”

It is indeed a good sign, but it has nothing to do with Pride Month, an abomination that celebrates sinful behavior and encourages people to act in the most debased of manners.

Instead, the good sign comes directly from Genesis 9:13-16:

I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.

The use of the rainbow to try to celebrate sin is a mockery of God and his covenant to mankind, which is intentionally used to try to subvert real morality. John Scalzi’s playing into this at the end of June shows exactly how low these people are willing to sink to try to take their immoral lifestyles and somehow act as if they are moral.

What do you think of John Scalzi's virtue signaling during Pride Month? Leave a comment and let us know.

