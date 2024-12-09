Science Fiction Author John Scalzi's Obsession With Blocking Readers Exemplifies Everything Wrong With Mainstream Publishing
For nearly a decade, science fiction author John Scalzi has tried to turn the sci-fi and fantasy publishing industry into a left-wing social club. Now, the author who gets fewer monthly views to his blog than Fandom Pulse spends most of his days bragging about who he’s blocking on the echo chamber social network BlueSky rather than cultivating and build…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.