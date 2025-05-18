DC Comics in its All In phase seems to be doing more of the same as now Scott Snyder has taken shots at Elon Musk and Donald Trump in a new interview with AIPT Comics on his Absolute Batman storyline.

The Absolute DC Universe has been the one thing energizing fans at DC Comics, where their main line has been absolutely dead outside of its Batman titles for several years. While those ongoing titles in the main universe are still suffering, Absolute Comics has been making it to the top of the charts based on strategic variant cover campaigns and constant promotion.

However, there’s been political undertones to the entire Elseworlds line that have followed the same trajectory DC Comics has for the last decade or more. Feminism, race swaps, and extreme leftism still fill the ranks of DC’s writers involved with the projects.

Scott Snyder mostly dodges political topics, though he has been known to put out the leftist virtue signal from time to time.