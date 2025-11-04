Matthew Lillard, who played Stuart in the original Scream film, went on a political rant while attending a special Halloween screening of Scream at Cinespia in Los Angeles, California.

In a video shared to TikTok, Lillard is seen saying, “F**k ICE.”

He then continued, “In this time, in this city we need to lead with love. Do not forget that s**t in this moment. Not to be political, but to be political as s**t.”

Next, he encouraged attendees to vote, “Second of all, vote. Prop 50. Yes to 50. You have to vote. If you don’t vote we are going down. So it’s on us. And if you don’t like that, I’m so not sorry.”

According to the state of California’s website, Prop 50 is a “response to Texas’ partisan redistricting” and allows the state to redraw its own legislative districts beginning in 2026. These new districts would continue until 2030 U.S. Census where the California Citizens Redistricting Commission would draw new maps.

The proposition has drawn significant criticism from Republican leaders including former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger who said, “I think Prop 50 is a big scam. And the reason why I’m saying that is because it says that we should fight Trump. And because he’s a threat to democracy. But in the meantime they want to go and tear up the constitution in California, get rid of the independent of the independent commission that draws the district lines and take the power away from the people and give it back to the politicians. So how does this go, fighting democracy, or helping democracy, or fighting Trump and imitating what Texas is doing? It doesn’t make any sense to do the whole thing.”

