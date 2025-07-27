San Diego Comic-Con’s Star Trek Universe panel gave a lot of new information to Star Trek fans on Starfleet Academy, Strange New Worlds, and a new audio drama project called Khan, but the future looks bleak rather than optimistic for the franchise on the small screen, thanks to Alex Kurtzman and company doubling down on everything that has hurt Trek so far.

Paramount has been fairly tight-lipped on Starfleet Academy so far. Other than naming some of the actors involved, most notably bringing back Robert Picardo as The Doctor (who somehow has aged even though he’s a hologram) for nostalgia points, fans knew little about the show going into it other than it would be continuing Discovery’s timeline and be a college-style drama with 90210-style elements.

That’s been the problem with Kurtzman Star Trek in general. He hasn’t seemed to actually want to make Star Trek, but instead does a Trek in a different genre or like another show trying to capture a modern audience of people who aren’t interested in Star Trek, turning off core fans in the process with continuity errors and changes that don’t fit Gene Roddenberry’s optimistic future vision in the least.