Michael Fisher, the stylist for Sebastian Stan, appeared to confirm that the actor will play Two-Face in Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman Part II film.

Fisher shared an image of Stan in Two-Face makeup to his Instagram Stories, which you can see below.

This post comes in the wake of Deadline reporting earlier this year that Stan was in discussions for a role in The Batman Part II.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll and Anthony D’Alessandro noted, “Sources tell Deadline Sebastian Stan is in talks to join the highly-anticipated DC Studios sequel in a role which is unknown.”

As for what to expect from The Batman Part II, Reeves told Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes last year, “The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another and is going to show different sides of Rob. It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really cool.”

“What’s been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell. We’re calling it the Epic Crime Saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. And it’s been important to me to be able to play that out and James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] have been really, really great about that and they’re letting us do that,” he added. “And what the future brings, I can’t really tell you, I have no idea except that my head is down now about getting The Batman: Part II shooting and to make it something really, really special, which, of course, is the most important thing.”

Reeves also informed The Hollywood Reporter last year, “The things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce, have never been done before in this way.”

While it appears that Stan will play Two-Face, Reeves also hinted that another of the the film’s villain had never been showcased on film before. He told Variety that the antagonist has “never really been done in a movie before.”

The film is expected to see Colin Farrell return as the Penguin as well as Barry Keoghan as The Joker. It was also reported that Scarlett Johanasson had joined the film in an undisclosed role albeit rumors indicate she will play opposite Stan’s Two-Face as Gilda Gold.

Gold in the comics is depicted as a love interest for Dent and in her most famous portrayal was revealed to be the original Holiday killer in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween series.

NEXT: Rumored Replacement For Kathleen Kennedy Is A Feminist Activist Who Seemingly Discriminated Against Men While On A “Crusade” To Erase Gender Inequality