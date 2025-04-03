Another report claims that Meryl Streep is in talks to play a sex-swapped Aslan in Netflix and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia.

Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman reports, “Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.”

However, he adds, “We understand that they’re not quite at the offer stage yet.”

It was previously reported by Nexus Point News that “an offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

The outlet added, “Streep is in talks to portray Aslan, who will be female in the series.”

If Netflix and Gerwig do indeed pursue Streep to play a sex-swapped Aslan it is completely contrary to author C. S. Lewis’ vision.

In a letter, Lewis explained how Aslan is not an allegory for Jesus Christ, but is Jesus Christ in the world of Narnia. He wrote, “f Aslan represented the immaterial Deity in the same way in which the Giant Despair represents despair, he would be an allegorical figure. In reality however he is an invention giving and imaginary answer to the question ‘What might Christ become like if there really were a world like Narnia and He chose to be incarnate and die and rise again in that world as He actually has done in ours?’ This is not an allegory at all.”

In another letter responding to a mother concerned that her son, Laurence, was loving Aslan more than Jesus, Lewis wrote, “Laurence can't really love Aslan more than Jesus, even if he feels that's what he is doing. For the things he loves Aslan for doing or saying are simply the things Jesus really did and said. So that when Laurence thinks he is loving Aslan, he is really loving Jesus: and perhaps loving Him more than he ever did before.”

Deacon Harrison Garlick, the host of Ascend: The Great Books podcast reacted to this news writing on X, “The humiliating destruction of what you hold dear is the point.”

If this report and rumor do end up being what Netflix does, it is just one red flag in a rapidly growing list of them that includes the fact that Netflix tapped Greta Gerwig to direct a number of the films. Gerwig infamously described her latest film, Barbie, as “a feminist film.”

Dr. Carrie Gress explained in the National Catholic Register how feminism is incompatible with Christianity, “Feminism’s core beliefs were first articulated by English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822). While his wife, Mary Shelley, was writing Frankenstein, Percy Shelley was conjuring up his own creature — the first woman, whom he called Cythna, to be detached from husband or children entirely. Cythna’s only relationship, not accidentally, was with the devil.”

She added, “Shelley himself practiced the dark arts, going so far as to spend a night in a tomb to make contact with the devil. He also offered a new version of the book of Genesis and the fall of man.”

“In Shelley’s reimagined reading of it, based on Milton’s Paradise Lost, Eve is no longer the means of the fall, but through the serpent is given an opportunity for a special kind of knowledge,” Gress stated.

Dale O’Leary has also stated, “The feminist analysis is nonsense. Women aren’t going to be better off when there are no families. There is no evidence that any of this will work.”

He asserts, “From the beginning the goals of feminism were clear: destruction of patriarchy; control of reproduction including contraception, abortion, and reproductive technologies; destruction of the fatherheaded family with divorce and illegitimacy made normal; all women in the workforce, no man able to support his family and free 24 hour day care; destruction of all-male institutions; total sexual liberation including sex for children, homosexuality, and bisexuality; destruction of worship of God as father.”

On top of getting Gerwig to direct multiple films, producer Amy Pascal claimed the movies will be “a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about Rock & Roll.”

