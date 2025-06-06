SEGA announced it is working to raise funds for body mutilation activists as part of what they are calling pride month.

On X, SEGA updated its logo with rainbow colors and announced, “Happy Pride Month! We're proud to announce that this month the SEGA Stream Team are fundraising for Kaleidoscope International Trust. Kaleidoscope Trust are an international charity fighting for a future where LGBT+ people everywhere can live free, safe and equal lives.”

On its website Kaleidoscope International Trust describes itself as a “UK-based international charity fighting for a future where LGBTI+ people everywhere can live free, safe and equal lives.”

It goes on to share that it “move[s] through the corridors of power here in the UK to ensure global LGBTI+ issues are a priority for funding, legislative and foreign policy decisions.”

The organization receives funding from the British government and in its Kaleidoscope Trust Impact Report 2023 claimed its crowning achievement was “persuading then-Prime Minister Theresa May to express deep regret in 2018 for the colonial-era laws that criminalise LGBTI+ people and to provide £5.2 million to the 'Equality and Justice Alliance' (EJA) consortium which we co-founded in order to help move forward the reform of such laws using an intersectional approach.”

Furthermore, the organization stated, “The successful foundations we laid during our CHOGM 2018 interventions and which we have built upon in delivering the EJA and spin-off programmes since have ensured Kaleidoscope Trust has received comparable envelopes of follow-on funding in every successive financial year to date.”

The organization also revealed in an “Our Goals” document that it aims to have “The British government, other governments, international institutions and other stakeholders in positions of power take (proactive) positive action to protect and promote the rights of LGBTI+ people.”

Furthermore it wants to have “LGBTI+ rights enjoy global recognition and acceptance by being mainstreamed and embedded across policies and agendas at grassroots, national, regional and international levels.”

In its 2023 Policy Manifesto document it declares, “Through international cooperation, strategic alliances, and concerted diplomatic efforts, the UK can help create a more inclusive and just world where every person, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and sex characteristics, can live free from discrimination, violence, and marginalisation. By championing multilateral leadership on LGBTI+ human rights, the UK can inspire other nations, drive progressive change, and contribute to a more equitable and accepting society for all.”

Additionally, it wants the British government to “simplify the gender identity processes transgender individuals undertake to affirm their own identities.”

It also declares that the “The UK can work towards ensuring that healthcare systems and support services are accessible and inclusive for all LGBTI+ individuals. This includes training healthcare providers to address the specific health needs of LGBTI+ people, such as providing mental health support tailored to their needs and ensuring gender-affirming healthcare is available for transgender and non-binary individuals.”

What do you make of SEGA not only supporting, but raising money to fund an organization that advocates for body mutilation?

