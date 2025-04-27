In the world of Military Science Fiction, few books manage to blend intense action with a coming-of-age narrative as well as Sentenced to War by J.N. Chaney and Jonathan P. Brazee (retired US Marine infantry colonel). This gripping novel follows the story of Rev Pelletier, a seventeen-year-old who finds himself conscripted into the Pegasus Union Marine Corps after a seemingly minor traffic violation. However, in a future where humanity is at war with an alien species known as the Centaurs, even the smallest crime can result in a long military sentence.

Faced with the harsh realities of war and an uncertain future, Rev’s journey through the brutalities of military life takes readers on a thrilling ride filled with grit, combat, and personal growth. The premise itself is an intriguing one. A young, reckless teenager, Rev doesn’t expect his life to change overnight due to a simple mistake. However, in this future, the war effort demands every able-bodied person, and Rev’s sentence to the military becomes his only way out. The choice he’s given, to sign up for a three-year term as a Marine Raider with a high mortality rate or serve 25 years as a laborer - is a tough one, but Rev's decision shapes the direction of his journey.





The pacing of the story is fantastic, especially as it delves into the grueling realities of military training and warfare. The first part of the book establishes Rev’s transformation from an immature, naive recruit into a battle-hardened soldier. It’s a classic “green recruit to experienced warrior” arc, but it’s done exceptionally well. There’s real character growth, and the relationship between Rev and his fellow soldiers forms the heart of the narrative. The camaraderie, friction, and ultimate respect they develop for each other feel genuine and earned, a testament to the Brazee's understanding of the human side of war. One of the book’s most interesting aspects is the technology and augmentations used by the soldiers. As part of his service, Rev undergoes severe genetic and cybernetic enhancements. He is augmented with nanotech, enhanced reflexes, and a neural AI interface, which makes him more than human, but less than machine. The authors don’t linger too long on the science, but the idea of using AI and cybernetics in military applications adds an intriguing layer of introspection and raises questions about autonomy and control.



The combat scenes are intense and well-written. When the soldiers are sent to the frontlines, the brutal, chaotic nature of war is evident in every firefight. The pacing picks up dramatically as Rev and his squad face the terrifyingly superior Centaurs. The fact that Sentenced to War is the first book in a larger series means the stakes are high, and there’s a sense of urgency throughout the story that keeps you invested from start to finish. While the book offers plenty of action and excitement, there are areas where it could have been fleshed out further. The Centaurs themselves are an imposing threat, but we learn very little about them. Their appearance and motives remain mysterious, which can be frustrating for readers who prefer more detailed world-building. The tech, too, can feel a bit inconsistent at times. Despite having the ability to terraform planets and travel faster than light, the soldiers are still relying on old-school weapons like RPGs and sticky bombs to fight off an alien army. The AI in Rev’s head could have been used more - there’s potential for deeper interaction, but the limited use of it also plays into the themes of control and isolation that run through the novel.



In conclusion, Sentenced to War is a strong entry into the MilSF genre, offering a mix of hard-hitting action and character-driven narrative. Its exploration of war, survival, and transformation also makes it a worthwhile read for fans of military fiction and anyone looking for a fast-paced, high-stakes adventure.

Read Sentenced to War on Amazon here.



