Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Smith's avatar
Brad Smith
5h

So.

This is what the fucking Nazi is doing now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture