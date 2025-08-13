Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
1h

I'm a Life Member of SFWA since 1997. 32 of my books are in the eligible database.

And I support Anthropic 100 percent on this one. Training an AI on a book is no different than reading one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
1h

Anthropic could devastate the SFWA officers and marginal memrrs by asking for short stories " in the style" or better, "with the language complexity," of those people. I will wager JDA another book purchase that the AI prepares a more readable product.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture