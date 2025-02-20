'Shazam' Actor Zachary Levi Blames Hollywood Executives For The Poor State Of The Industry
Zachary Levi, known for his role as Shazam in Shazam! and Chuck Bartowski in Chuck, recently shared his thoughts on why Hollywood is in such a poor state, putting the lion’ss share of the blame on executives.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In an intervi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.