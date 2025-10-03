The independent comics revolution just gained a major Hollywood ally. Zachary Levi, star of DC’s Shazam! films, has partnered with Rippaverse Comics founder Eric July for an exclusive story in the upcoming RippaZine Collection Vol. 1, marking another high-profile collaboration for the rapidly growing independent publisher.

Eric July launched Rippaverse Comics in 2022 as a direct challenge to mainstream comic publishers, investing his own money to create a creator-owned alternative that bypasses traditional distributors like Diamond Comics. The former BackWordz frontman and libertarian commentator built the company around original characters like Isom, Alphacore, and Yaira, emphasizing consumer-driven storytelling and creative independence outside industry gatekeepers.

The Rippaverse has become a phenomenon in independent publishing, with July’s crowdfunding campaigns consistently breaking records. His approach of direct-to-consumer sales and creator ownership has attracted both fans seeking alternatives to mainstream comics and creators looking for artistic freedom.

Zachary Levi brings serious star power to this collaboration. Best known for playing the title character in DC’s Shazam! franchise and Chuck Bartowski in the beloved TV series Chuck, Levi has built a devoted fanbase across multiple entertainment mediums. The Louisiana-born actor started in local theater before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career, eventually becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces in superhero entertainment.

Beyond acting, Levi founded Nerd HQ, a nonprofit organization that has hosted annual events in San Diego alongside Comic-Con since 2010. Nerd HQ provides fans with panels, gaming experiences, and celebrity interactions while raising money for charitable causes, demonstrating Levi’s commitment to fan communities and giving back.

July announced the collaboration on X: “We’ve finally launched the RippaZine collection. But not only does it collect the first 5 stories from the RippaZine, but it also features a short/preview story from the great @ZacharyLevi in collaboration with @nerdhqofficial! Pre-order now.”

Levi responded enthusiastically with “Let’s gooooooo!!!” showing his excitement for the project.

This partnership continues July’s strategy of collaborating with popular influencers and creators to expand the Rippaverse’s reach. His previous anthology, Saints & Sinners, featured contributions from Critical Drinker, HeelVsBabyface, and other prominent content creators, raising the profile of independent comics among audiences frustrated with mainstream publishers.

The RippaZine Collection Vol. 1 promises to be the ultimate entry point into the Rippaverse universe. According to the official description: “RippaZine Collection Vol. 1 brings together the first five fan favorite short stories, plus the exclusive debut of Tobias Thorne in ‘Unpack That,’ created by Zachary Levi in this 104-page special. From noir thrillers and femme fatales to gritty sci-fi adventures and gothic horror, each story showcases the unique voices and unforgettable characters of the Rippaverse®.”

The collection features contributions from Eric July, the Soska Sisters, Carrow Brown, and Andrew Rodriguez, with Levi’s exclusive story “Unpack That” serving as the debut of his character Tobias Thorne. The collaboration with Nerd HQ adds another dimension to the project, connecting Levi’s charitable work with July’s independent publishing mission.

The description also emphasizes the collection’s scope: “With contributions from Eric July, the Soska Sisters, Carrow Brown, and Andrew Rodriguez, this collection is the ultimate entry point into the expanding Rippaverse universe.”

What makes this collaboration particularly interesting is how it bridges Hollywood talent with independent publishing. Levi’s involvement brings mainstream credibility to the Rippaverse while supporting the creator-owned model that July champions. The partnership demonstrates how established entertainment figures are increasingly willing to work outside traditional industry structures.

The RippaZine Collection Vol. 1 is available for pre-order now, with an estimated fulfillment date of Q1 2026. The campaign ends November 14, 2025, at 11:00 PM CST, giving fans limited time to secure their copies of this historic collaboration.

