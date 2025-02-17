She-Hulk Actress Tatiana Maslany Comments On Wanting To Appear In 'Daredevil: Born Again'
She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany recently commented on whether she would like She-Hulk to interact with Matt Murdock aka Daredevil again in the more serious Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Speaking with ScreenRant, M…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.