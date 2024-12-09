Sidescrollers Podcast Host Reveals Canadian Gaming Company Discriminated Against Him Because Of His Sex And Race
Craig Skistimas aka Stuttering Craig, the owner and host of Sidescrollers Podcast, revealed that a Canadian gaming company discriminated against him due to his sex and race back in 2020.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a post to X, Skistimas wrote, “I…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.