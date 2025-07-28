Simpsons creator Matt Groening shared his prediction for how children “will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA.”

At San Diego Comic-Con during The Simpsons Panel, creator Matt Groening first joked about how the show, which is currently preparing its 37th season will not end until President Donald Trump dies. As reported by Variety, he said, “I honestly thought 36 was where we were going to end it. No, there’s no end in sight. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to go until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts the there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing.”

He then discussed with producer Matt Selman the recent viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert and whether or not The Simpsons had predicted it. Selman said, “Who could be so dumb? Of all our 800 episodes we did, that those two dumb white folks — I don’t what to call, the takes are done — like, who could think, who has such little reactive intelligence that this is in The Simpsons? And of course, the answer is hundreds and hundreds of millions of people! But when you see something that claims to be a Simpsons prediction, just think for one second. Could that have possibly been on the show? That’s all, just think one second and then comment on the thing ‘they are magic, they’re wizards, they did it again.’”

“We are time travelers,” Groening added. He then shared some upcoming predictions, “The Simpsons predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars. Amazingly, he will crash land on Mars. But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way.”

Next, he shared, “America will return the Statue of Liberty to France and North America remembers what the word Liberty means.”

Finally, he also predicted, “The Simpsons predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA. And here’s how you do it. Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, vertical controls, look for channel list and delete Fox News.”

The Season 36 finale, which aired on May 18th, only attracted 539,000 viewers on Fox and had a .17 rating according to USTVDB. The outlet reports the show is the 12th most popular show on Fox and 154th overall on TV.

