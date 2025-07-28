Fandom Pulse

AJ
3hEdited

He's even more irrelevant than the once-great show he started out with. 12 uneven but generally quality seasons, 8 or so that were the definition of "meh", and nothing but politicized garbage and generic "content" after. When you understand how very expensive and time-intensive animation is, it boggles the mind that studios are willing to pay for what The Simpsons has become.

SK
2h

Ah, he's making the Boomer mistake of assuming that Homelanders are liberal just because they are young. In fact, the dying generation has made life so hopeless for young people* that they have become deeply conservative and are rediscovering traditions and ethnic heritages that were stolen and hidden from them by "liberators" in the 60s and 70s.

* Young men have had it rough for their whole lives, but young women are beginning to wake up from feminism thanks to AI girlfriends being much more coquettish and inoffensive to converse with. (For the record, I believe humans should only have relationships with humans. Every escape from reality is just a new prison of fantasy. It's unwise to stay there for long.)

