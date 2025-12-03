Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu was rebuked after he called for Asian DEI hiring in Hollywood.

Back in November, Liu bemoaned the lack of Asian actors in film and television productions. He wrote in a post on Threads, “put some asians in literally anything right now. the amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is [expletive] appalling.”

“studios think we’re ‘risky,’ he continued. “minari farewell past lives everything everywhere crazy rich shang chi. every single one a financial success. no asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars but a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead.”

“we’re fighting a deeply prejudiced system. and most days it SUCKS,” he concluded.

Anti-woke activist and former music video director Robby Starbuck rebuked Liu writing on X, “About 99% of actors in films made on mainland China are Asian. Almost none are White. Is that some kind of unfair prejudice too? No, it’s not.”

“It makes sense because most of the market viewing them are Asian too. People need to stop whining,” he concluded.

Geoffrey Woo wrote, “No one gives a [expletive] about Asian representation. Don’t be a victim, Simu Liu. Produce your own movies, make your own money, create your own art, and become undeniable. This is America. Go forge your own destiny.”

“Asian actors who have not broken out -- sure. No idea why this guy couldn’t just leave his cozy LA residence and work in China though. Plenty of real acting he could do there. But he won’t,” wrote another.

Others did not even address Liu’s demand, but instead noted that he’s always whining.

One user wrote, “Literally EVERY headline I have ever seen this dude in he’s complaining and whining about something… he’s not even that good of an actor he’s insufferable to the point of I see him in something I usually avoid it.”

John Papola questioned, “Who still cares about ‘representation’ in Hollywood movies projected into empty theaters?”

Another individual wrote, “This guy sucks so much. Parroting woke talking points from 2018 because he can’t get work as a goofy-looking actor.”

One person simply shared a painting of Narcissus pining away at his own reflection.

NEXT: The Death Of Pattern And The Return Of Chiasm