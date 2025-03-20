Sabrina Carpenter, who starred as Maya Hart in The Walt Disney Company’s Girl Meets World show and is currently touring throughout Europe on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, degraded herself during a recent show in Paris where she simulated a sex act.

As shared by X user CallmeMariePal, Carpenter performed at the Accor Arena in Paris, France and while singing her song “Juno” she simulated a sexual act known as the Eiffel Tower where she positioned herself between two male dancers.

Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan reacted to the “performance” describing it as “quite embarrassing.”

She added, “You’re also knowingly doing this for an audience of mainly children and mainly young girls. … I think it’s creepy that she insists on doing this. It’s really a symptom of coming off the Disney factory line that she is obsessed with sexualizing herself and objectifying herself.”

Morgan’s co-host Brett Dasovic described Carpenter’s act as “basically degeneracy to make money.”

READ: Leftists Rage After Gwen Stefani Praises Jonathan Roumie For His Recent Interview With Tucker Carlson

Carpenter’s act is an affront to the virtue of chastity and as Morgan points out turns her into an object and degrades the dignity she has being created in the image and likeness of God.

It is also a major sign that she is a very unhappy person given she is degrading herself. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “Chastity includes an apprenticeship in self-mastery which is a training in human freedom. The alternative is clear: either man governs his passions and finds peace, or he lets himself be dominated by them and becomes unhappy.”

Furthermore, as Morgan noted Carpenter is far from the first person who went from being a Disney child actor to degrading and humiliating oneself and spreading scandal. Numerous individuals come to mind including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Vanessa Hudgens.

In fact, Cole Sprouse, who starred in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, made it clear that much of this degeneracy started at Disney. He told The New York Times back in 2022, “The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences. And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience.”

“When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we’re not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma.” he added. “So I’m violently defensive against people who mock some of the young women who were on the channel when I was younger because I don’t feel like it adequately comprehends the humanity of that experience and what it takes to recover.”

It’s quite likely that Carpenter has a lot of internal turmoil and troubles and she’s expressing it in all the wrong ways through her music and performances. She clearly needs someone close to her to help her.

In the meantime, we can pray that she gets the help and turns away from this lifestyle while also calling it out for the outrage that it is.

NEXT: Lex Luthor Actor Jon Cryer Compares President Donald Trump To Al Qaeda Terrorists