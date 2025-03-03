Khaneshia Smith known professionally as KJ Smith, who plays Andi Barnes on Sistas, recently advocated for the black community to leave the United States of America due to the current political climate.

In an interview on the red carpet for the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards, Smith was asked what she wishes was more talked about with the black community.

She responded, “Understanding our roots. I think it’s really important. I think we’re not trapped here. With the political climate that’s going on in the United States of America, we are not trapped here. There are places that we can go.”

“There are countries that are receiving us back, citizenship back with open arms. And I think that it’s time for the black community as a whole to start looking into those resources,” she concluded.

It is unclear if Smith will be taking her own advice. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband and fellow Sistas actor Skyh Alvester Black.

A number of celebrities have promised they would be leaving the United States if President Donald Trump was elected President. That list includes Barbra Streisand who told Stephen Colbert, “I will move. I can’t live in this country if that’s … if he became president.”

It also includes Cher who told The Guardian in October 2023, "I almost got an ulcer the last time [Trump was in office]. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country].

Sharon Stone also indicated she would leave telling the Daily Mail in July 2024, "I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time."

What do you make of Smith’s comments?

