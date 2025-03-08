Actress Whoopi Goldberg announced she plans to boycott the Kennedy Center in order to protest Donald Trump.

In a recent taping of The View, Goldberg reacted to the production of Hamilton canceling its planned performance for 2026.

On March 5th, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller announced he was cancelling an upcoming production of the musical at The Kennedy Center. In a post to X, Seller stated, “In recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality destroyed. The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural represents. This spirit of nonpartisanship ended on February 7, 2025, with the firing of Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, the Chairman of the Board David Rubenstein, and numerous other Kennedy Center board members, as well as the cancellation of important programming. These actions bring a new spirit of partisanship to the national treasure that is the Kennedy Center.”

He then declared, “Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center. Therefore, we have cancelled the third engagement of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center, originally scheduled for March 3-April 26, 2026.”

He went on to state, “Our cancellation is also a business decision. Hamilton is a large and global production, and it would simply be financially and personally devastating to the hundreds of employees of Hamilton if the new leadership of the Kennedy Center suddenly cancelled or re-negotiated our engagement.”

Seller concluded his lengthy post writing, “Regardless of the political climate, I have always felt at home at The Kennedy Center, and I am grateful for every person who has spent the last 50 years making it a beacon of nonpartisanship and celebration. But we cannot presently support an institution that has been forced by external forces to betray its mission as a national cultural center that fosters the free expression of art in The United States of America.”

Goldberg reacted to this saying, “I understand why they did it, and I have no plans to go back to the Kennedy Center, until the Kennedy Center becomes what it was supposed to be. And that was a welcome place for all artists, no matter what your groove is. You know, they didn’t make judgements about the people they put in there.”

While Goldberg is boycotting the Kennedy Center, Human Events Senior Editor and 4D Warfare author Jack Posobiec called for a boycott of Hamilton. He wrote in a post to X, BOYCOTT HAMILTON ACROSS AMERICA You want us to support your Woke crap? Nope, MAGA is DONE.”

In a clip from Human Events, Posobiec added, “To all the commies that run that program, here’s the flip side of it by the way, why don’t we boycott all of Hamilton. So to any patriot that’s out there right now, any red-blood having American, any patriot within the sound of my voice, we are not going to Hamilton. Boycott this thing completely.”

He explained, “Not just because they’re giving the middle finger and thumbing their nose to President Trump, but because, honestly, the show just isn’t that good.”

Current Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell also reacted to Hamilton canceling its production describing it as a “publicity stunt.”

He wrote on X, “Let’s be clear on the facts. Seller and Lin Manuel Miranda first went to the New York Times before they came to the Kennedy Center with their announcement that they can’t be in the same room with Republicans. This is a publicity stunt that will backfire.”

The Arts are for everyone - not just for the people who Lin likes and agrees with. The American people need to know that Lin Manuel Miranda is intolerant of people who don’t agree with him politically. It’s clear he and Sellers don’t want Republicans going to their shows. Americans see you, Lin,” he concluded.

