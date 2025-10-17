YouTuber Smash JT continued his ongoing war on Christians, but this time he barked up the wrong tree and was utterly rebuked.

Smash JT has been attacking Christians for nearly a year. He launched his first public attack back on December 8, 2024 writing an article on his website titled “A New Challenger Appears… Religion. GoonerGate: Explained”. The reason he attacked Christians is because he wants to defend pornography. Hypocritically, he claimed “gaming is not about morality police” while advocating for his own immoralism and attempting to police Christians. On top of that he posted a number of blasphemous images as well to make it abundantly clear it was not a civil disagreement, but true wickedness, evil, and hatred.

In his latest attack, he took to X writing, “Safe bet: Every single person who wants to ban porn has some Serious MASSIVE skeletons in their closet. …and a checkered AF past history to boot.”

He added, “Hide behind Jesus all you want. All it does is tell me …you’re projecting.”

Unlike his previous attacks, this one made it outside of his small GamerGate 2.0 niche that he grafted onto throughout much of 2024 and he found himself roundly rebuked.

One wrote, “Nah most us just realize how bad porn is and how addicting it is and don’t want people to have the same addiction.”

Another shared a quote from C.S. Lewis.

A number of individuals noted how they had been victimized by pornography and do indeed have skeletons in their closet, and do not want others to suffer the same trauma.

Sola Requiem wrote, “I do have a skeleton in my closet, my biological father forced me to watch porn when I was six years old so he could be sure I’d grow up ‘straight’ and into women. All that did was give me a crippling addiction and depression that ruined my life and relationships with women.”

Catechumen Drunkard posted, “You know what, I’m gonna say it. He’s right. I hate porn and I want it gone because of the skeleton in my closet. Because of the things I’ve done and seen. The only people who don’t want porn banned are the people who haven’t faced the consequences YET. I do not hide this behind the name of Jesus. He is my savior. And by His Will I say, ban porn. It is disgusting, it is sin, it is evil.”

Matthew E. Cochran responded, “The man with skeletons trying to protect himself and others from porn is morally superior to the man who thinks he doesn’t have a problem but can’t imagine a life without it.”

Blake Olson also wrote, “Is a former drug addict really hiding anything if they say drugs ruined their life and want such predatory and horrible evil destroyed? Maybe people want porn gone because of what it does, because of what it is. Evil.”

Another user wrote, “Wanting the porn industry annihilated and its earth salted so that your children and grandchildren can be free to NEVER experience porn’s temptation, entrapment, brokenness, and all the shameful skeletons, is not projecting.”

“There are Christian men who sinned sexually, repented, found forgiveness in Christ, and now HATE the temporal consequences of porn and the predatory industry that deceived them with a burning righteous hatred,” he continued. “These will be the men that have the stomach to kill the porn giant, not the self-righteous purity spiralers. By God’s grace, may He raise up more of them and give them the courage to slay the beast…for Christ…and for our kids.”

ZeldaZealot wrote, “Yes most of us want it banned because we were exposed to it at a young age, took years if not decades to quit, and many of us are still struggling with the last part. Of course we want it banned. We don’t want that to happen to others.”

“I do want to ban porn,” wrote Lord Maynard Taulus. “Not because I hide behind Jesus like this guy claims. Because I actually understand the consequences of my past actions. I understand the harm that porn actually does to people. I have experienced it. That is why I want to ban porn. Porn mudt be banned because it is harmful to society. Anyone who thinks I have skeletons in my closet needs to seriously look themselves in the mirror. Let he is who without sin cast the first stone. John 8:7”

One individual mocked, “Want to ban murder? You must be a serial killer.”

Another wrote, “I can’t stand this kind of lazy argument ‘If you think heroin should be illegal, you must have a past!!!’ No, I just think some things make a society so much worse that it’s best to get rid of them.”

Another wrote, “‘youre a veteran and want to avoid war. hypocrite much???’”

Lady Traveler wrote, “We dont need to personally participate in a particular vice to know that its harmful not only to yourself, but your family and society at large.”

Daughter of Wolves turned Smash JT’s comments around at him, “Safe bet: Every single person who advocates for the ‘right’ of 10 year old boys and 12 year old girls to view graphic sexual material is a groomer with a dirty hard drive. (This is the average age US citizens are first exposed to porn).”



“Hide behind the 1st amendment all you want. All it does is tell me… you’re highly uneducated as to the history of the Supreme Court and it’s cases in America.”

Pinkerton’s Ghost added, “The skeletons in my closet are WHY I hide behind Jesus Kinda the point actually.”

“Okay, and? Seems like if people who view lots of porn are loudly proclaiming that it’s bad, they of all people should be in a position to know, right? There is no “gotcha” here, just vacuous wordslop. 90% of all internet discourse is a variation on the tu quoque fallacy,” said one person.

Sooner Schooner mocked, “Safe bet: the people who want to ban drunk drive are people who have been devastated by its consequences Hide behind common sense all you want All it does is tell me… you have a working brain and want to do better.”

KC Daniel posted, “So an ex meth addict or even a struggling one isn’t allowed to call meth bad because he/she is addicted to it? That’s a pretty foolish rationalization.”

As many have pointed out the skeletons in the closet are our own sins that we recognize are wicked and hurt God. However, Jesus Christ as our God has the ability to forgive sins. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches:

During his public life Jesus not only forgave sins, but also made plain the effect of this forgiveness: he reintegrated forgiven sinners into the community of the People of God from which sin had alienated or even excluded them. A remarkable sign of this is the fact that Jesus receives sinners at his table, a gesture that expresses in an astonishing way both God’s forgiveness and the return to the bosom of the People of God."

Additionally, this experience of our own sins allows us to recognize just how wicked, evil, and destructive it is. Because we recognize this we do not want it to be inflicted on others. This is true love, or the willing the good of another. It is an adherence to Christ’s second commandment: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” We do not want our neighbors to be subjected this villainy.

And this is why the Church calls for it to be banned by civil authorities:

Pornography consists in removing real or simulated sexual acts from the intimacy of the partners, in order to display them deliberately to third parties. It offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act, the intimate giving of spouses to each other. It does grave injury to the dignity of its participants (actors, vendors, the public), since each one becomes an object of base pleasure and illicit profit for others. It immerses all who are in-volved in the illusion of a fantasy world. It is a grave offense. Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials.

