Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
1h

I remember Grummz, a seemingly self-appointed leader of Gamegate 2.0, personally thanked SmashJT for going against the woke agenda and many people including me fell out of their chairs in disbelief as SmashJT proudly said he would defend trans content in games.

Then a few days ago on Twitter, Grummz made a post regarding his dismay at pdf files cruising Roblox for victims to 'make the Internet real-life' in the worst way possible. We know where the spiritual rot comes from.

Lastly, add Westwood Studios to the list of great studios killed and mined for its IP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture