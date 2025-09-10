SmashJT Endorses Censorship Of The Left And Gatekeeping Radical Gender Ideology Out Of Video Games
It’s been a strange year for video game influencers. Many earlier in the year such as Jeff Tarzia, aka Smash JT, went off the rails trying to cancel Christian influencers like Melonie Mac and Razorfist because of their outspoken stances about the evils of pornography. Now, it seems he’s reversed his tune as he’s calling for the removal of fetishists from video games.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.