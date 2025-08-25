Rapper and actor Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. or Snoop Dog recently questioned The Walt Disney Company’s gay agenda after viewing Lightyear with his grandson.

During an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop Dog said, “I took my grandson to see [Lightyear]. Keke Palmer is in that movie. She plays the daughter. So we watching it and the lady, which is Keke’s mama, they move on to the space years, they moved down the line. They like she had a baby with a woman. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.’ Aw s**t. I didn’t come here for this s**t. I just came to watch the g**damn movie. ‘Hey man, watch the movie.’ Uh-uh. ‘They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How did she have a baby.’ ‘Shhh. The movie ain’t over with.’”

“So it’s like it’s f***ed me. I’m scared to go to the movies,” he continued. “Like y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

When asked what he told his grandson, he replied, “‘Watch the movie. Eat this popcorn. Shhh.’ It threw me for a loop. I’m like what part of the movie was this? These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have the answer.”

The answer to Snoop’s grandson’s question is simple. Two women cannot have a baby. It is impossible. Additionally, the Catechism of the Catholic Church makes clear that “‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

Ironically, Chris Evans, who played Buzz Lightyear in the movie, was asked by Reuters at the time of the film’s release in 2022, “Whenever you do something about representation or diversity there’s always pushback. How would you counter that?” He answered, “The real truth is those people are idiots. I mean I think throughout history you can see every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good. And when that happens there’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. The goal is to pay them no mind and march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Keke Palmer also said, “I would say to those people, just like with Buzz, refurbish your idea of tradition. Understand now it’s to infinity and beyond. It’s time to move forward. It’s time to accept and look and enjoy all the faces that have always been there. You know what I mean? They’ve always been a part of the picture. You just tried to, like, paint them out. So that’s also what this is about. This is what it looks like. This is what it’s always been. And yeah, to infinity and beyond.”

NEXT: Colin Farrell Reveals How Big Of A Role Penguin Will Have In 'The Batman Part II'