Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake, played the race card in a promotional interview for the film.

Speaking with Allure, Zegler revealed that a number of “white executives” in Hollywood questioned whether or not she was actually Hispanic.

She said, “There’s confusion because I don’t have a single ounce of Latin in my name. When I was in the running for María in West Side Story, they kept calling to ask if I was legit. I remember thinking, ‘Do you want me to bring my abuelita in? I will. I’ll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.’”

She went on to note that it was “a bunch of white executives have you prove your identity to them.”

“It's an interesting experience being part of that diaspora in the current climate we live in,” Zegler concluded. “But I love being Colombian.”

READ: 'Mufasa: The Lion King' VA Wants 'The Lion Queen' Spinoff

Elsewhere in the interview, Zegler claimed the only reason she got the role of Snow White is because she could sing. She said, “The reality is, I was given a chance because I could sing.”

She also commented on DEI initiatives in Hollywood saying, “My only prayer for the future of diversity and inclusion is that we invest in and nurture talent no matter what they look like.”

According to IMDb, Zegler does not have any upcoming films in the works.

However, it was recently reported she will play Eva Peron in a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical Evita in London.

What do you make of Zegler’s comments?

NEXT: Alleged Audition Dialogue Seemingly Reveals Which C.S. Lewis Book Greta Gerwig Is Adapting For Netflix