The Walt Disney Company’s live-action Snow White film had another massive decline at the box office this weekend while Warner Bros. Minecraft film completely dominated.

According to The-Numbers, Disney’s Snow White grossed just $6 million this weekend a decline of 58% from last weekend. The film suffered 66% losses in its second weekend. Through three weekends the film has only grossed $77.4 million domestically and another $75.8 million internationally for just a global total of $153.2 million.

The film is pacing just ahead of Brie Larson and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels film, which had grossed $76.7 million after its third Sunday.

However, if you adjust for inflation, it is performing worse than The Marvels.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film will have “a guaranteed loss of $300 million” based on a production of $270 million.

However, he adds that if production budgets are higher, which they likely are it could suffer “a potential loss of $350+ million, which would mean this is not only going to be the biggest box office flop likely of this year, but that it could be — Snow White — the biggest box office flop of the last several years.”

On the other end of the spectrum, A Minecraft Movie grossed $157 million domestically according to The-Numbers. Deadline reports the film’s international gross came in at $144.1 for a global gross of $301.1 million.

OMB Reviews notes, “If it’s starting off at $300 million we expect it to maybe be able to get upwards of $450, $500ish million by next weekend, and if we’re getting to that territory, again, a billion dollars absolutely becomes even further to be on the table.”

