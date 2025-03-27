Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, slammed actress Rachel Zegler as “immature” and her described her as a narcissist while seemingly confirming a report that his father had to intervene in an attempt to stop Zegler injuring the film’s box office.

Tatiana Siegel at Variety originally reported that Snow White producer Marc Platt convinced Zegler to work with “a social media guru paid for by Disney to vet any posts before the film’s March 21 bow.”

He was seemingly able to convince her of working with this guru after at least two face-to-face visits with Zegler over her social media posts. First, Platt allegedly visited Zegler after she posted “always remember, free palestine” in the wake of congratulating her followers for watching the Snow White trailer back in August that debuted at D23.

The second visit came after the election of President Donald Trump and Zegler posted on Instagram that she wished “trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace.”

In another post, she wrote, “i will love through these fours years as best I can. f**k donald trump.”

These meetings were seemingly confirmed by Jonah Platt in a response to an individual on Instagram asking him if his “dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress?”

Platt stated, “You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for. This is called adult responsibility and accountability.”

“And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office,” he continued. “Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.”

“Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged,” he concluded.

While Platt and seemingly Disney are now signaling that Zegler’s comments did immense harm to the film’s box office, they seemingly had no problem with her comments for the five preceding years.

And those comments were just as bad if not worse than the ones seen above. Before she was even cast as Snow White in 2021, Zegler trashed fellow actor Jeremy Renner describing him as a “racist sexist transphobic garbage monster.”

She would add that he has made “racist sexist transphobic comments, and totally disrespected the Deaf community.”

She called to abolish the police in August 2020 while reacting to news reports about Kyle Rittenhouse writing, “Kind reminder that this is the kind of person who aspired to be a cop! So! Abolish the police! Because oh my god!”

She also admitted to be at fault for “never ending racism.” She wrote, “If you think using my platform as any decent human being should is ‘barking orders’, hahaha. Ok. I have donated, shared, and will continue to educate myself on the never ending racism that I— and many other white/white passing people— am to blame for. Do the same. Be well.”

As noted by author and pundit Jack Posobiec she also repeatedly trashed Donald Trump and his supporters on social media.

In June 2020, she wrote, “F**k Donald Trump.”

He shared another one where she wrote in October 2020, “orange man literally wants to f**k his daughter can you find a better argument <3”

Back in 2016, Zegler wrote, “So Trump sexually assaults women, and gets to be on the cover of TIME magazine? As person of the year? But??? What about women???”

She doubled down on this in 2017 writing, “Trump wins the presidency. Affleck wins the Oscar. Both sexual predators, both get to live life like normal people. Those poor women don't.”

Zegler also engaged in the cancellation of Gina Carano back in 2020 and encouraged her followers to embrace the evil of gender ideology by following her poor example.

Given Zegler’s history with political statements and engaging in the culture war on social media, it begs the question as to why The Walt Disney Company and producer Marc Platt suddenly felt he needed to have face-to-face conversations with Zegler about her posts on social media. The company seemingly had no problems for at least 4 years with her posts.

Regardless, Zegler’s posts and her actions should be condemned and she should be made an example of so that others do not make the same mistakes.

St. Clement of Alexandria noted this was one of the reasons why God destroyed Sodom, “The sleepless guard of humanity did not observe their licentiousness in silence; but to dissuade us from imitating them, and training us to his own temperance, falling on some sinners, lest unavenged lust break loose from the restraints of fear, ordered Sodom to be burned, pouring forth a little of the sagacious fire on licentiousness; lest lust, through want of punishment, should throw wide the gates to those who were rushing into voluptuousness. Accordingly, the just punishment of the Sodomites became an image of the salvation that is well calculated for men. For those who have not committed sins like those who were punished will never receive a like punishment.”

Why do you think The Walt Disney Company suddenly became so concerned about Zegler’s posts?

