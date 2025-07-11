Worldcon unveiled its list of panels full of an entire track of “Culture/DEI” to put the fun in science fiction and fantasy. It’s as ridiculous as one would think, but perhaps the most entertaining part is that it’s still not enough for the BlueSky inquisition, who are blasting one of the panels for not being far enough on the social justice scale.

It’s tragic how the World Science Fiction Convention became a place of leftist political extremism rather than a place to celebrate all sci-fi and fantasy. Over the years, it’s descended into absolute madness and scandal because of the organizers’ push toward catering to a niche in publishing that doesn’t have a draw to bring normal people to the convention, and doesn’t do much other than serially complain online about being oppressed because of identity politics.

The controversies over the last several years have ranged from having a weapons’ manufacturer in Raytheon sponsor the convention, taking the con to a Communist China controlled location where the CCP controlled all of the content, to virtue signaling against their own location by warning travelers they shouldn’t go because, you guessed it, Donald Trump.

While it’s already caused problems to where Hugo Award voting is down to levels where just a handful of people are controlling who gets nominations, none of these outraged the online mob of fake science fiction professionals more than Worldcon using ChatGPT in their panel selection this year. Several authors decided to cancel the convention because of it.

A secondary convention was made even to protest the convention, which is somehow still working with the convention in the process. It doesn’t make sense, but then little of what these people do does.

Undettered, Wolrdcon has put out their list of panels with more than 60 DEI topics filling rooms with complaining, angry social justice talks that likely won’t have very many people showing up other than the panelists themselves.

Just as a sample of what you can look to enjoy at Worldcon: